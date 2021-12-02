How to Watch Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden

Russia has a loaded roster of tennis players and looks to get back to the finals for the first time since 2007 at the Davis Cup.

The final slot in the semi-finals is on the line with Russia on paper as the odds=on favorite in this matchup. Russia has four ATP top 29-ranked players, including Daniil Medvedev, who might be the best overall player in the world. Sweden, on the other side, is a talented team, but only has one player ranked in the top 100 (No. 94), and on paper seems like a dramatic underdog here today.

How to Watch Davis Cup Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Russia has Medvedev (No. 2) coming off his win at the 2021 U.S. Open over Novak Djokovic and is in position to be the best tennis player in the world.

The team is balanced out with Andrey Rublev (No. 6), who won the Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Aslan Karatsev (No. 18), who won the Gold Medal in Mixed Doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Karen Khachanov (No. 29), who won the Silver Medal in Singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Evgeny Donskoy (No. 173).

This team is so accomplished, talented and can be intimidating to a Swedish team that does not have all the accolades.

The Swedish team features Mikael Ymer (No. 94), Elias Ymer (No. 171), Jonathan Mridha (No. 512), Andre Goransson (unranked) and Robert Lindstedt (No. 184).

Overall, it is very clear that Russia is the favorite, but that is the beauty of tennis overall as well as in a team environment: Any player can win on any day.

And any team can win on any day, if momentum goes their way.

Regional restrictions may apply.