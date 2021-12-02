How to Watch Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Davis Cup Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Russia has a loaded roster of tennis players and looks to get back to the finals for the first time since 2007 at the Davis Cup.
    Author:

    The final slot in the semi-finals is on the line with Russia on paper as the odds=on favorite in this matchup. Russia has four ATP top 29-ranked players, including Daniil Medvedev, who might be the best overall player in the world. Sweden, on the other side, is a talented team, but only has one player ranked in the top 100 (No. 94), and on paper seems like a dramatic underdog here today.

    How to Watch Davis Cup Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Watch Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Russia has Medvedev (No. 2) coming off his win at the 2021 U.S. Open over Novak Djokovic and is in position to be the best tennis player in the world.

    The team is balanced out with Andrey Rublev (No. 6), who won the Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Aslan Karatsev (No. 18), who won the Gold Medal in Mixed Doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Karen Khachanov (No. 29), who won the Silver Medal in Singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Evgeny Donskoy (No. 173).

    This team is so accomplished, talented and can be intimidating to a Swedish team that does not have all the accolades.

    The Swedish team features Mikael Ymer (No. 94), Elias Ymer (No. 171), Jonathan Mridha (No. 512), Andre Goransson (unranked) and Robert Lindstedt (No. 184).

    Overall, it is very clear that Russia is the favorite, but that is the beauty of tennis overall as well as in a team environment: Any player can win on any day. 

    And any team can win on any day, if momentum goes their way.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Doubles Tennis
    Davis Cup

    How to Watch Quarterfinals Match-Up: Russia vs. Sweden

    just now
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (L) jokes with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy