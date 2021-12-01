How to Watch Davis Cup: Serbia vs. Kazakhstan

The semifinals are taking shape at the Davis Cup, with Novak Djokovic looking to punch Serbia’s ticket today.

Croatia is the first team to punch its ticket to the semifinals at the Davis Cup, and Germany became the second, beating Great Britain on Tuesday.

Serbia and Kazakhstan will play for a semifinal berth Wednesday, and Serbia has the ultimate ace in the hole with the No. 1 player in the world on their side in Novak Djokovic.

Croatia made the semifinals this week despite a win from Jannik Sinner in men's singles.

The biggest variable in the Davis Cup has to be Djokovic. The Serbian is 2–0 in his matches this year at the Davis Cup and 39–12 overall (36–7 in singles) with one Davis Cup championship (2010) and one runner-up finish to his name.

The Serbian team is built around Djokovic with Dusan Lajovic (No. 33) and Filip Krajinovic (No. 42). Lajovic is 1–0 and Krajinovic 0–1 so far here at the Davis Cup.

On the other side, Kazakhstan comes in as the underdog, but the team has two very good tennis players in Alexander Bublik (No. 36) and Mikhail Kukushkin (unranked) trying to get their country to the semifinals for the first time ever.

