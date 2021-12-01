How to Watch Davis Cup: Serbia vs. Kazakhstan

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Davis Cup Quarterfinals, Serbia vs. Kazakhstan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The semifinals are taking shape at the Davis Cup, with Novak Djokovic looking to punch Serbia’s ticket today.
    Author:

    Croatia is the first team to punch its ticket to the semifinals at the Davis Cup, and Germany became the second, beating Great Britain on Tuesday.

    Serbia and Kazakhstan will play for a semifinal berth Wednesday, and Serbia has the ultimate ace in the hole with the No. 1 player in the world on their side in Novak Djokovic.

    How to Watch Davis Cup Quarterfinals Serbia vs. Kazakhstan today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Watch Davis Cup Quarterfinals: Serbia vs. Kazakhstan online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Croatia made the semifinals this week despite a win from Jannik Sinner in men's singles.

    The biggest variable in the Davis Cup has to be Djokovic. The Serbian is 2–0 in his matches this year at the Davis Cup and 39–12 overall (36–7 in singles) with one Davis Cup championship (2010) and one runner-up finish to his name.

    The Serbian team is built around Djokovic with Dusan Lajovic (No. 33) and Filip Krajinovic (No. 42). Lajovic is 1–0 and Krajinovic 0–1 so far here at the Davis Cup.

    On the other side, Kazakhstan comes in as the underdog, but the team has two very good tennis players in Alexander Bublik (No. 36) and Mikhail Kukushkin (unranked) trying to get their country to the semifinals for the first time ever.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Davis Cup Quarterfinals: Serbia vs. Kazakhstan

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Novak Djokovic 2
    Davis Cup

    How to Watch Davis Cup: Serbia vs. Kazakhstan

    10 seconds ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nicolas Jarry
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    2 hours ago
    soccer fans
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Lebanon

    2 hours ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy