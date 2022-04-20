How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin

The penultimate match in this season's DFB-Pokal pits two of the Bundesliga's top six against one another.

A rapid rise in results since Domenico Tedesco took over as coach has restored balance at RB Leipzig, who can reach the DFB-Pokal decider by beating Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Die Roten Bullen can still finish this term with a rare double after also reaching the final four of the Europa League, but the German Cup takes precedence as they eye a third final in four seasons.

These two teams will face off twice in the space of four days — first in the cup and again in the Bundesliga on Saturday — with a lot riding on the line in both fixtures.

Union (sixth in the league) are still fighting to qualify for Europe while third-place Leipzig are close to ensuring their place in next season’s Champions League, but major silverware has rarely looked so attainable for either side.

With the usual suspects like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already out of the picture, it’s a more open landscape for any of the four remaining teams to be crowned kings of the DFB-Pokal.

The winner of this semifinal will advance to face Freiburg in the decider after they beat Hamburg 3-1 on Tuesday evening. Tedesco’s side are unbeaten in 14 games and undoubtedly have the most star quality among their squad, with France’s Christopher Nkunku the talismanic star of their show so far this campaign:

While Leipzig may be the favorites on home soil, Union are hardly in slouched form after winning their last three games in a row, with a chance to celebrate four on the trot for the first time in five years.

Urs Fischer’s side have only four league games left to secure sixth place (or higher) and assure his club of European soccer for next season, but there will be the temptation to concentrate efforts on their midweek semi-final.

The Iron Ones have taken victory in each of their last two meetings with Leipzig, but they’ve never managed to take so much as a draw from the Red Bull Arena in four previous visits.

