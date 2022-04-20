Skip to main content

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The penultimate match in this season's DFB-Pokal pits two of the Bundesliga's top six against one another.

A rapid rise in results since Domenico Tedesco took over as coach has restored balance at RB Leipzig, who can reach the DFB-Pokal decider by beating Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Die Roten Bullen can still finish this term with a rare double after also reaching the final four of the Europa League, but the German Cup takes precedence as they eye a third final in four seasons.

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin Today

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two teams will face off twice in the space of four days — first in the cup and again in the Bundesliga on Saturday — with a lot riding on the line in both fixtures.

Union (sixth in the league) are still fighting to qualify for Europe while third-place Leipzig are close to ensuring their place in next season’s Champions League, but major silverware has rarely looked so attainable for either side.

With the usual suspects like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already out of the picture, it’s a more open landscape for any of the four remaining teams to be crowned kings of the DFB-Pokal.

The winner of this semifinal will advance to face Freiburg in the decider after they beat Hamburg 3-1 on Tuesday evening. Tedesco’s side are unbeaten in 14 games and undoubtedly have the most star quality among their squad, with France’s Christopher Nkunku the talismanic star of their show so far this campaign:

While Leipzig may be the favorites on home soil, Union are hardly in slouched form after winning their last three games in a row, with a chance to celebrate four on the trot for the first time in five years.

Urs Fischer’s side have only four league games left to secure sixth place (or higher) and assure his club of European soccer for next season, but there will be the temptation to concentrate efforts on their midweek semi-final.

The Iron Ones have taken victory in each of their last two meetings with Leipzig, but they’ve never managed to take so much as a draw from the Red Bull Arena in four previous visits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011437085h
Deutsche Pokal Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin

By Tom Sunderland1 minute ago
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Denver Broncos Online, 2022-23 All Season

By Steve Benko11 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
USATSI_18116567
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy