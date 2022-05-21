Skip to main content

How to Watch Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Freiburg and RB Leipzig face off in the DFB Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday.

RB Leipzig has made it to the German Cup final three times in the club's history including the upcoming match on Saturday. In the 2019 final, the team from Leipzig lost 3-0 to Bundesliga-giant Bayern Munich. Then, two years later in 2021, RB Leipzig lost 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the final with Dani Olmo scoring the lone goal in the team's loss. This will be the first-ever cup final for Freiburg, though, in the club's 118-year history.

How to Watch Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig Today:

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Freiburg landed in the DFB Pokal final after defeating Hamburger SV 3-1 at Volksparkstadion in the semifinals. Nils Petersen, Nicolas Höfler and Vincenzo Grifo all got on the scoresheet in the first half to secure the dominant win for the visitors.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, defeated Union Berlin in dramatic fashion 2-1 to advance to the club's third German Cup final in four years. Sheraldo Becker put Berlin up in the first half, while André Silva and Emil Forsberg each scored in the second half to turn the game around in favor of Leipzig. Forsberg's goal hit the back of the net in the 92nd minute.

Freiburg and RB Leipzig face off at Olympiastadion on Saturday with both teams looking for their first major trophy in their club's histories.

