The Diamond League opens its 2022 season with a trip to Doha where some of the best track athletes will compete

The Diamond League, an elite series of track and field competitions, opens up its season in the capital of Qatar on Friday.

How to Watch Diamond League: Doha Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The league hits up Doha in a one-day competition that is going to be highlighted by the men's pole vault, high jump, 400m hurdles and 200m along with the women's 200m.

In the pole vault, Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis (SWE) will be competing. Duplantis has the world record by clearing 6.20m in early March.

The high jump will have Olympic champions Mutaz Barhim (QAT) and Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) battling once again after sharing the podium in Tokyo.

The women's 200m will be highlighted by world and European champion Dina Sher-Smith. She holds the British record with a 21.88 in the event.

This event is the first in which competitors try to accumulate points to qualify for the discipline finals in Zürich and Brussels.

The top eight competitors score points with first place getting eight points and eighth place getting one point.

It should be a great start to the season on Thursday night with some of the best in the world competing.

