How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs SC Bastia

Third-place AC Ajaccio host SC Bastia on Matchday 28 of the French second division on Saturday.

AC Ajaccio looks for its fourth victory in a row when it hosts 15th-place SC Bastia at François Coty Stadium. Ajaccio is sitting in third with 51 points, just one below second-place Paris FC. Knowing that the top two teams in Ligue 2 get automatic promotion to Ligue 1 makes the home club all the more hungry to continue its current winning streak.

Ajaccio's three-match win streak began on Matchday 25 when the club visited Sochaux to a 1-0 victory. Mounaim El Idrissy scored the only goal of the match. Then, the team traveled back home for a 2-1 victory over Rodez where Jean-Philippe Krasso and Riad Nouri secured all three points for the club. Finally, and most recently, Ajaccio visited Niort for another 1-0 victory thanks to another Krasso goal.

SC Bastia, meanwhile, is fighting a much different fight than Ajaccio sitting in 15th place currently on 30 points. The visitors are just two points outside of the direct relegation zone (Grenoble, 18th, 28 points).

AC Ajaccio vs. SC Bastia is known as the Corsica Derby, a rivalry intensified by the existing geographical rivalry of the island. Ajaccio is the capital of the island and largest city, while Bastia is the second biggest city.

