Skip to main content

How to Watch AJ Auxerre vs. FC Sochaux-Montbeliard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 28 of the French second division kicks off on Saturday when AJ Auxerre host FC Sochaux-Montbeliard at I'Abbé-Deschamps Stadium.

If the season ended today, AJ Auxerre and FC Sochaux-Montbeliard would have to face each other in the first round of the promotion to Ligue 1 playoffs being that the clubs are in fourth and fifth place respectively. Auxerre is on 48 points while Sochaux is just below on 47.

How to Watch AJ Auxerre vs. FC Sochaux-Montbeliard Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

Live Stream AJ Auxerre vs. FC Sochaux-Montbeliard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auxerre currently finds itself on a three-match win streak that started back on Matchday 25 with a 1-0 away victory over Niort. Then, the team beat Quevilly-Rouen at home also 1-0. On the most recent matchday, Auxerre defeated Rodez 3-1 thanks to goals from Gauthier Hein (two) and Carlens Arcus.

Before that, Auxerre tied two games in a row, so the team's current undefeated streak is up to five matches.

Sochaux, on the other hand, are coming off of a slim 1-0 victory over Guingamp thanks to a second-half goal from Alan Virginius. The club has lost only two of its last eleven matches in league play and is hoping to leapfrog its Matchday 28 rival in the standings with a victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

AJ Auxerre vs. FC Sochaux-Montbeliard

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 6
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nantes Bastia
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs SC Bastia

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1007342640h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch AJ Auxerre vs. FC Sochaux-Montbeliard

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1010399797h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Brescia

By Rafael Urbina51 minutes ago
Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1010433377h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Etoile du Sahel vs. Esperance de Tunis

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_17201638
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
USATSI_17822250
College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Semifinal San Diego State vs. Colorado State

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
USATSI_17841589
College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament: USC vs. UCLA

By Kristofer Habbas9 hours ago
USATSI_12348544
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big West Semifinal Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton

By Adam Childs9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy