Matchday 28 of the French second division kicks off on Saturday when AJ Auxerre host FC Sochaux-Montbeliard at I'Abbé-Deschamps Stadium.

If the season ended today, AJ Auxerre and FC Sochaux-Montbeliard would have to face each other in the first round of the promotion to Ligue 1 playoffs being that the clubs are in fourth and fifth place respectively. Auxerre is on 48 points while Sochaux is just below on 47.

How to Watch AJ Auxerre vs. FC Sochaux-Montbeliard Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

Auxerre currently finds itself on a three-match win streak that started back on Matchday 25 with a 1-0 away victory over Niort. Then, the team beat Quevilly-Rouen at home also 1-0. On the most recent matchday, Auxerre defeated Rodez 3-1 thanks to goals from Gauthier Hein (two) and Carlens Arcus.

Before that, Auxerre tied two games in a row, so the team's current undefeated streak is up to five matches.

Sochaux, on the other hand, are coming off of a slim 1-0 victory over Guingamp thanks to a second-half goal from Alan Virginius. The club has lost only two of its last eleven matches in league play and is hoping to leapfrog its Matchday 28 rival in the standings with a victory.

