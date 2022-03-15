How to Watch AS Nancy-Lorraine vs. Paris FC

No. 2 ranked Paris FC looks to continue red-hot form in its visit to AS Nancy-Lorraine on Tuesday in Ligue 2 action.

Paris FC is enjoying a successful season and is on a 16-match undefeated streak in league play. The club's last loss was in October of last year, a 1-0 defeat at Pau. Since then, Thierry Laurey's team has won 11 matches and tied five in the French second division. Paris visits last-place AS Nancy-Lorraine who is coming off of three straight defeats in Ligue 2.

The Parisian club is No. 3 in the league in goals scored thanks in large part to the fine play from right-winger Morgan Guilavogui, who has scored 11 goals this season, three fewer than Gaetan Charbonnier who leads all Ligue 2 scorers. Not far behind is forward Khalid Boutaib (eight goals) who has gotten on the scoresheet three times in the team's last five matches.

Nancy, meanwhile, is in quite the hole at the bottom of the table, nine points below second-to-last place Grenoble Foot. With just 10 matches left this season, the home club will need an almost miraculous final stretch of form to avoid relegation to the French third division.

