How to Watch Auxerre vs Paris FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top five teams in Ligue 2 meet as Paris FC takes on Auxerre.

Fourth-place Paris FC (38 points) will take on fifth-place Auxerre (37 points) on Tuesday in a Ligue 2 contest.

How to Watch Auxerre vs Paris FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Auxerre vs Paris FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paris FC has historically not been a successful team, last playing in Ligue 1 way back in the 1978-79 season Auxerre spent the 90s and 2000s in Ligue 1, but was relegated to Ligue 2 after the 2011-12 season and has yet to return. Both teams are positioned to make a late run at promotion.

Paris FC is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Dunkerque on Friday, with Jonathan Iglesias scoring the team's goal. Auxerre drew Ajaccio 0-0 on Friday, a strong result against the second-place team in Ligue 2.

Paris FC and Auxerre last met back in August, with the sides playing to a 1-1 draw. Neither team scored in the first half, but Paris FC finally got on the board in the 73rd minute off of a Gaetan Laura goal. Auxerre tied things up seven minutes later with a Mathias Autret penalty kick.

Auxerre took eight shots with five on target, while Paris FC took 16 with five on target. Despite the shot advantage, Paris FC only held the ball for 37% of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

