How to Watch Auxerre vs. Sochaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auxerre and Sochaux face off in the Ligue 2 promotion playoff on Friday at Abbe Deschamps Stadium.

Auxerre finished the French second division season in third place with 74 points, just one point below second-place Ajaccio. Sochaux finished in fifth place in the Ligue 2 table with 68 points, meaning it would face Paris FC, who finished fourth, in the first round of the promotion play-off. Sochaux advanced and now must face Auxerre to decide who faces the 18th-placed Ligue 1 team for promotion to the French first division next season. Ligue 1 still has one match left in its season, meaning Metz (18th, 31 points) and St-Étienne (19th, 31 points) have one more shot to fight for permanence in the first division.

How to Watch Auxerre vs. Sochaux Today:

Match Date: May 20, 2022

Match Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream Auxerre vs. Sochaux on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sochaux is coming off of its dramatic defeat away at Paris FC in the first round of the promotion play-off. The Parisians got ahead first in the eighth minute thanks to a Mahamé Siby strike. Moustapha Name then received a red card in the final minutes of the first half leaving the home side with ten men.

Sochaux then put away two goals, the latter of which hit the back of the net in the 92nd minute, securing Sochaux advancement in the play-off. The goals were scored by Steve Ambri and Maxime Do Couto.

Sochaux must now travel again to face off with Auxerre at Abbe Deschamps Stadium on Friday in the Ligue 2 promotion play-offs.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

