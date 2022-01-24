Ajaccio looks for its fourth win in a row as it faces Caen in Ligue 2 action.

Ajaccio, currently second in the Ligue 2 standings with 41 points, will face 16th-place Caen on Monday. Caen has 22 points this season.

How to Watch Caen vs. Ajaccio Today:

Match Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Caen vs. Ajaccio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ajaccio enters this match on a three-game winning streak, most recently beating Amiens on Wednesday by a 1–0 margin. Despite being outperformed on the stat sheet—Amiens led in shots, shots on target and time of possession—the team team has able to hold Amiens scoreless and used a Riad Nouri goal in the 42nd minute to get the win.

There's still plenty of season left, but Ajaccio is positioned well to be promoted to Ligue 1, where it hasn't played since the 2013–14 campaign.

As for Caen, the team is coming off a 3–2 loss to Sochaux that saw Nuno da Costa score a goal for the team early, but then later get hit with a red card. Jessy Deminguet added the tea,'s other goal, but it blew a 2–0 lead, with Sochaux going on top in stoppage time.

Ajaccio won 2–0 when these teams met in August, with Kouame Botue putting his team on the board in the first minute, while Oumar Gonzalez later added an insurance goal.

