Toulouse, the first-place team in Ligue 2 with 51 points this season, will face 19th-place Grenoble Foot (25 points) on Monday.

How to watch Grenoble Foot vs. Toulouse today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS La Liga

Toulouse enters this game with wins in each of its last three games. The team has just two losses all season.

The team's most recent win was a 4–0 win over Le Havre, with Rasmus Nicolaisen, Ado Onaiwu, Branco van den Boomen and Nathan Ngoumou all scoring.

As for Grenoble Foot, the team has lost three of its last four, including last week's 3–1 loss to Nimes. The only non-loss in this stretch was a 1–0 win over Niort, with Loic Nestor scoring in the win.

Toulouse won 4–1 when these teams last met in September, with Ado Onaiwu scoring a pair of goals in the win. Rhys Healy and Nathan Ngoumou scored as well. The team led 4–0 until Grenoble Foot managed a late goal from Achille Anani.

Toulouse took 17 shots in the match with 10 on target. Grenoble Foot managed just seven shot attempts, with two on target.

