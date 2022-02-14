Skip to main content

How to Watch Le Havre vs. SC Bastia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Le Havre and SC Bastia face on Monday in a Ligue 2 contest.

Sixth-place Le Havre (35 points) will take on 17th-place Bastia (25 points) on Monday in a French Ligue 2 contest.

How to Watch Le Havre vs. SC Bastia Today:

Match Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Live Stream Le Havre vs. SC Bastia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Le Havre is tied for the Ligue 2 lead in draws this year with 11, including drawing its last three matches. That includes scoreless draws against Rodez and Niort. The team hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 17, when it had two in a draw against Paris FC. Khalid Boutaib and Nabil Alioui each scored goals in that match.

As for SC Bastia, the team has two draws in a row in Ligue 2 competition, with a scoreless draw against Toulouse followed by a 1-1 draw against Pau, with Benjamin Santelli scoring the only goal in that contest.

The team made it all the way to the French Cup quarterfinals this year before losing Thursday to Nantes.

The last meeting of Le Havre and SC Bastia came in August, with the sides playing to a 0-0 draw, even with Bastia leading in shots 17-6.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Le Havre vs. SC Bastia

TV CHANNEL: beIN La Liga
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
