How to Watch Le Havre vs. SC Bastia

Sixth-place Le Havre (35 points) will take on 17th-place Bastia (25 points) on Monday in a French Ligue 2 contest.

Match Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Le Havre is tied for the Ligue 2 lead in draws this year with 11, including drawing its last three matches. That includes scoreless draws against Rodez and Niort. The team hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 17, when it had two in a draw against Paris FC. Khalid Boutaib and Nabil Alioui each scored goals in that match.

As for SC Bastia, the team has two draws in a row in Ligue 2 competition, with a scoreless draw against Toulouse followed by a 1-1 draw against Pau, with Benjamin Santelli scoring the only goal in that contest.

The team made it all the way to the French Cup quarterfinals this year before losing Thursday to Nantes.

The last meeting of Le Havre and SC Bastia came in August, with the sides playing to a 0-0 draw, even with Bastia leading in shots 17-6.

