Skip to main content

How to Watch Nimes vs. Paris FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place Paris FC visits ninth-place Nimes for Matchday 27 of Ligue 2 on Saturday.

Paris FC currently finds itself on a 14-match unbeaten run in Ligue 2 play with 10 wins and four draws in that span. The team's last loss was on Oct. 16, a 1-0 away defeat at Pau FC. They now visit Nimes who is coming off of a 3-0 away defeat to Amiens.

How to Watch Nimes vs. Paris FC Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Nimes vs. Paris FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paris FC will be without three of the team's key players for the trip to Nimes: Mahamé Siby, who is suspended, and both Lamine Gueye and Migouel Alfarel due to long-term injuries.

Head coach Thierry Laurey spoke about these absences from the team: "It's annoying for the end of the season. We had a lot of choices and suddenly, we have a lot less."

Paris FC is coming off of a 3-1 victory at home over Sochaux, with goals from Khalid Bhotaib, Morgan Guilavogui and Lamine Gueye securing all three points for the Parisians. Guilavogui, Paris' leading scorer, is up to 11 goals on the season.

Nimes is currently on 35 points with a minus-three goal difference, which is good enough for ninth place at the moment. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Nimes vs. Paris FC

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
12:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1007855663h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Nimes vs. Paris FC

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders

By Steve Benko22 minutes ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United

By Matthew Beighle22 minutes ago
USATSI_17819438
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas22 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
Mallorca Valencia
La Liga

How to Watch Valencia vs. Granada

By Rafael Urbina27 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs52 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Butler in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs52 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy