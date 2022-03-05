Paris FC currently finds itself on a 14-match unbeaten run in Ligue 2 play with 10 wins and four draws in that span. The team's last loss was on Oct. 16, a 1-0 away defeat at Pau FC. They now visit Nimes who is coming off of a 3-0 away defeat to Amiens.

How to Watch Nimes vs. Paris FC Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Nimes vs. Paris FC on fuboTV:

Paris FC will be without three of the team's key players for the trip to Nimes: Mahamé Siby, who is suspended, and both Lamine Gueye and Migouel Alfarel due to long-term injuries.

Head coach Thierry Laurey spoke about these absences from the team: "It's annoying for the end of the season. We had a lot of choices and suddenly, we have a lot less."

Paris FC is coming off of a 3-1 victory at home over Sochaux, with goals from Khalid Bhotaib, Morgan Guilavogui and Lamine Gueye securing all three points for the Parisians. Guilavogui, Paris' leading scorer, is up to 11 goals on the season.

Nimes is currently on 35 points with a minus-three goal difference, which is good enough for ninth place at the moment.

