How to Watch Paris FC vs. Dijon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris FC hosts Dijon at Charlety Stadium on Monday in Ligue 2 action.

Just two points separate Paris FC, who is in fifth place with 56 points, from third place Auxerre in the Ligue 2 standings. A win by the Parisians would leapfrog them into third place with 59 points. That would leave Paris FC two points below second place Ajaccio, who is, along with first place Toulouse, in a directly-to-Ligue 1 spot in the table.

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Dijon Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN La Liga

Live Stream Paris FC vs. Dijon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paris FC finds itself in win-at-all-costs mode as we head into the final six matches of the Ligue 2 season, especially with the pace at which the Parisian club has been dropping points as of late.

The home club has lost twice, drawn twice and won just once in its last five league matches and is coming off of a painful come-from-behind defeat against Toulouse. Julien López scored in the first half for Paris, only for Bafodé Diakité and Rhys Healey to nab goals in the second half and secure all three points for the current league leader.

Paris FC must win on Monday against a Dijon side that is undefeated in its last five matches (three wins, two draws) if it hopes to stay in the race for the top two direct-to-Ligue 1 spots in the Ligue 2 standings.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Paris FC vs. Dijon

TV CHANNEL: beIN La Liga
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
