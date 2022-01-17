Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Le Havre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris FC takes on Le Havre on Monday in a Ligue 2 contest.

Two teams that are beside each other in the Ligue 2 standings will face on Monday as fifth-place Paris FC (36 points) will take on sixth-place Le Havre (32 points).

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Le Havre Today:

Match Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Paris FC vs. Le Havre on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Le Havre has lost two of its last three matches, which has allowed Paris FC to zip past it in the standings. The team is coming off of a 1-0 loss against Sochaux, the current first-place team in the league.

On the season, Le Havre has a plus-six goal differential, with Quentin Cornette leading the team in goals with five.

On the other side of the pitch is Paris FC, which has now won six Ligue 2 matches in a row. The team's last game before the winter break was a 1-0 win over Amiens, with Morgan Guilavogul scoring an early goal to put his team on top.

Paris FC was competing in the Coupe de France, but crowd issues during its game against Lyon, with fans fighting and throwing flares onto the pitch at the half. Both teams were disqualified for the event, with Paris FC being required to play its next five home matches on the road.

Paris FC defeated Le Havre 2-1 when these teams met in August with Paris FC winning despite having just two shots on target.

