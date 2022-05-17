Paris FC and Sochaux face off in the Ligue 2 promotion play-off on Tuesday at Charlety Stadium.

The French second division regular season has come to an end with Toulouse taking the league title and, along with second-place Ajaccio, direct promotion to Ligue 1. Paris FC and Sochaux finished the campaign in fourth and fifth place respectively in the Ligue 2 table and will face off in the first round of the promotion play-off. The winner of the matchup will face third-place Auxerre to decide who becomes the third and final Ligue 2 team to play in the French first division next season.

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Sochaux Today:

Match Date: May 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Paris FC finished its regular season campaign with back-to-back wins. The first was a 2-1 finish away at Amiens SC thanks to second-half strikes from Samir Chergui and Cyril Paul Mandouki.

Then, Paris defeated Grenoble Foot 36 2-0 in the final match of the Ligue 2 season. Maxime Bernauer and Julien López got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the home team.

Sochaux, meanwhile, wrapped up its regular-season action with a 2-2 draw at home against Dijon thanks to a Gaétan Weissbeck brace.

The last time Paris and Sochaux faced off was on February 26th in Ligue 2 action where the Parisian club came away with a 3-1 victory.

The two clubs meet again on Tuesday to keep the dream of promotion alive at Charlety Stadium in Paris.

