Pau FC looks to get back in the win column on Saturday when it takes on AJ Auxerre in French Ligue 2 action.

Pau FC is currently sitting tied with Dijon FCO and Guingamp for eighth place in the Ligue 2 table and can make a big jump in the standings with a win on Saturday.

How to watch Pau FC vs. AJ Auxerre today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Watch the Pau FC vs. AJ Auxerre match online with fuboTV:

Pau, though, is coming off a 2-1 loss to AC Ajaccio last Saturday. The loss snapped a two-match unbeaten streak after it had beat Le Havre AC 2-1 and played to a 1-1 draw with Paris FC.

Pau has had a very up and down year and one of those down times was back in November when it lost to AJ Auxerre 4-1 in their first meeting.

Saturday, Pau will look to get revenge on that loss and get a huge win.

AJ Auxerre, though, is looking to make a push on AC Ajaccio for second place in the Ligue 2 table with a win.

AJ Auxerre is just three points back and can pull into a tie with a win and a loss by AC Ajaccio this weekend.

It is coming off a shutout victory over Valenciennes last Saturday and will look to make it two in a row against Pau.

