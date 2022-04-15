How to Watch Pau FC vs AJ Auxerre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pau FC is currently sitting tied with Dijon FCO and Guingamp for eighth place in the Ligue 2 table and can make a big jump in the standings with a win on Saturday.
How to watch Pau FC vs. AJ Auxerre today:
Match Date: April 16, 2022
Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET
TV: beIN La Liga
Pau, though, is coming off a 2-1 loss to AC Ajaccio last Saturday. The loss snapped a two-match unbeaten streak after it had beat Le Havre AC 2-1 and played to a 1-1 draw with Paris FC.
Pau has had a very up and down year and one of those down times was back in November when it lost to AJ Auxerre 4-1 in their first meeting.
Saturday, Pau will look to get revenge on that loss and get a huge win.
AJ Auxerre, though, is looking to make a push on AC Ajaccio for second place in the Ligue 2 table with a win.
AJ Auxerre is just three points back and can pull into a tie with a win and a loss by AC Ajaccio this weekend.
It is coming off a shutout victory over Valenciennes last Saturday and will look to make it two in a row against Pau.
