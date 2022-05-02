Skip to main content

How to Watch Rodez Aveyron Football vs. Toulouse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rodez Aveyron Football and Toulouse close out the 36th matchday of the Ligue 2 tournament on Monday at Paul Lignon Stadium.

Toulouse was able to secure promotion to Ligue 1 last matchday with its 2-0 win over Niort thanks to goals from Brecht Dejagaere and Ado Onaiwu. Now, Toulouse has a chance to secure the Ligue 2 title with a win over Rodez Aveyron Football on Monday. 

Rodez Aveyron, meanwhile, is fighting for its life in 17th place in the table, currently tied on 34 points with 18th-place Quevilly-Rouen, but ahead in the standings due to goal differential. The bottom three of the 20 teams in the standings get relegated to the French third division.

How to Watch Rodez Aveyron Football vs. Toulouse Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live Stream Rodez Aveyron Football vs. Toulouse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toulouse has had far and away the best Ligue 2 campaign with just three losses in 35 matches. The team with the second-most defeats during the season is third place Auxerre with six.

Rodez Aveyron, meanwhile, must win on Monday in order to give itself some breathing room at the bottom of the table with just three matches left in the season.

Toulouse will look to secure the Ligue 2 title on Monday when it travels to face Rodez Aveyron at Paul Lignon Stadium on the third-to-last matchday of the French second division campaign.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Rodez Aveyron Football vs. Toulouse

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
