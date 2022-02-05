Skip to main content

How to Watch Toulouse vs Dijon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toulouse will take on Dijon today in a highly-competitive Ligue 2 matchup.

Toulouse is the best club in Ligue 2 and sits atop the standings at 42 points, which is the most in the league. 

How to watch Toulouse vs Dijon today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch the Toulouse vs Dijon game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's a different story for Dijon, which has been struggling in the last few matches. Although, Toulouse is coming off a 1-0 loss to Versailles 78 and will be looking to bounce back in this meeting.

Toulouse hasn't won a match since Jan 19 when the club had a 4-0 victory against AS Nancy Lorraine. A few days later the club drew against Bastia.

Dijon is coming off a win over US Quevilly and will look to keep that momentum going against Toulouse today. 

This will be a great matchup where a top team should beat a lower-ranked team, but Dijon is hoping to make it a winning streak. Toulouse is No. 1 for a reason. Its season record is 11-9-2. 

Tune in to see if the underdog will be able to pull off the upset against the No. 1 team in this French Ligue 2 matchup

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Toulouse vs Dijohn

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
