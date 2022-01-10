Toulouse, the second-place team in France's Ligue 2 with 37 points, will take on last-place AS Nancy-Lorraine on Monday, a team with 12 points through 19 matches.

How to Watch Toulouse vs. AS Nancy-Lorraine Today:

Match Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Toulouse is one point back of leader Ajaccio and one point above a group of three teams tied at 36 points. With the top two finishers in Ligue 2 earning promotion to Ligue 1, Toulouse will look to hold onto its spot and return to the upper division after spending the last two seasons in Ligue 2.

The team is coming off of a 2–1 win over Nimes in its most recent league contest, with Rasmus Nicolaisen and Rhys Healey each scoring a goal in the victory. Toulouse also just defeated Cannes 1–0 in the Coupe de France to move on to the round of 16.

AS Nancy-Lorraine, meanwhile, finds itself in danger of being relegated to the Championnat National. The team was in Ligue 1 as recently as the 2016–17 campaign.

Nancy has just two wins through 19 matches and has lost four in a row in league play, most recently falling 3–0 to Dijon. The team did manage to advance to the Coupe de France round of 16 with a penalty kick win over Rennes.

Toulouse won the last meeting of these teams in July by a 4–0 margin. Healey had a pair of goals, while Ruben Gabrielsen and Anthony Rouault each added one as well.

