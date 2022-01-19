Skip to main content

How to Watch Toulouse vs AS Nancy-Lorraine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toulouse takes on Nancy-Lorraine on Wednesday in a match that was postponed by weather last week.

In a match originally scheduled for Jan. 10 but postponed by weather, Toulouse, the second-place team in Ligue 2 with 38 points, will take on Nancy-Lorraine, the last-place team with 15 points.

How to Watch Toulouse vs. AS Nancy-Lorraine Today:

Match Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

Live Stream Toulouse vs. AS Nancy-Lorraine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toulouse is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Pau on Saturday, with Branco van den Boomen scoring a goal in the 78th minute to even the match.

There's been a lot of jockeying for position atop Ligue 2 lately. When this game was originally scheduled, Toulouse was second behind Ajaccio. Now, it has the same number of points as Ajaccio but leads it based on goal differential, but trails Sochaux in the overall standings after that team won its most recent match.

AS Nancy-Lorraine, meanwhile, finds itself in danger of being relegated to the Championnat National. The team was in Ligue 1 as recently as the 2016–17 campaign.

Nancy is coming off of its third win of the season, beating Bastia 2-1 on Saturday, with Thomas Basila and Andrew Jung each scoring a goal in the match.

Toulouse won the last meeting of these teams in July by a 4-0 margin. Healey had a pair of goals, while Ruben Gabrielsen and Anthony Rouault each added one as well.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Toulouse vs AS Nancy-Lorraine

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 6
Time
12:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
