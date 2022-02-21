How to Watch Toulouse vs. Le Havre

Toulouse, the first-place team in France's Ligue 2 with 48 points, will take on sixth-place Le Havre on Monday. Le Havre enters this match with 35 points.

Toulouse has won two in a row, last beating Valenciennes last Saturday by a 3–1 margin. Anthony Rouault scored a pair of goals in the victory, with Rafael Ratao also adding one of his own.

Le Havre is trying to get back in the win column. It lost 4–2 to Bastia last Monday and now hasn't won a match since Dec. 21, when it took down Auxerre 3–2 in a match that saw Ismael Boura score an early goal and then later get sent off with a red card.

These two sides last met in September, when they played to a 1–1 draw. Toulouse got on the scoreboard first with an Ado Onaiwu goal in the 34th minute, with Le Havre answered in the 67th minute when Quentin Cornette scored. That goal came in spite of the fact that the team was playing a man down after Khalid Boutaib was red-carded.

