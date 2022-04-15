Skip to main content

How to Watch Toulouse vs US Quevilly Rouen Metropole: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toulouse looks to widen its gap at the top of the table with a win against US Quevilly Rouen Metropole on Saturday

Toulouse takes on US Quevilly on Saturday looking to win its fourth straight match. It hasn't lost since March 12th when it dropped a 4-1 decision to Caen.

How to watch Toulouse vs US Quevilly Rouen Metropole today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Watch the Toulouse vs US Quevilly Rouen Metropole match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to Caen was just its third of the year as Toulouse has been great winning 20 matches and playing to nine draws.

The great play has it at top of the table with 69 points, eight more than second-place AC Ajaccio.

Saturday it will look to get another win against a US Quevilly team that played it to a 0-0 draw back in November.

That is one of the few highlights of the season for US Quevilly as it currently sits in 16th place in the table and has just eight wins on the year.

One of those wins did come in its last match when it beat Rodez Aveyron 2-0 last Saturday.

US Quevilley will be looking to win its second straight match for just the third time this year on Saturday but will need to pull off the upset to do it

