How to Watch Toulouse vs. USL Dunkerque: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 2 leader Toulouse hosts USL Dunkerque in the final duel of Matchday 27 on Monday.

Toulouse will put its nine-match undefeated streak in Ligue 2 play on the line against second-to-last place USL Dunkerque, which has little to lose and has won three out of its last five league matches.

How to Watch Toulouse vs. USL Dunkerque Today:

Match Date: March 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Toulouse vs. USL Dunkerque on fuboTV:

Toulouse is in first place in the standings with 54 points, but only six points separate the team from fourth-place Auxerre. The top two in the table advance automatically to Ligue 1 and third place plays in the promotional playoff against 18th place in Ligue 1.

Toulouse beat Grenoble Foot 38 last week 2–0 thanks to goals from Branco van den Boomen and Nathan Ngoumou.

Dunkerque meanwhile claimed all three points last week in a 2–1 home victory over Dijon. Adama Niane scored in the 31st minute and Iron Gomis in the 64th winning the match for the home team.

The table is just close at the top as it is at the bottom with just six points separating 11th place Amiens from 19th place USL Dunkerque. A victory away at Toulouse would move the club up to 17th place, just one point outside of the relegation zone.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Toulouse vs. USL Dunkerque

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
