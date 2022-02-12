Toulouse, the current leader of Ligue 2 with 45 points, is set to take on Valenciennes, the 16th-place team, on Saturday. Valenciennes has 26 points this season.

How to watch Valenciennes FC vs. Toulouse today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Toulouse is coming off of a 4-1 win over Dijon in its most recent match, with goals from Nathan Ngoumou, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Rafael Ratao and Ado Onaiwu each scored a goal in the victory.

As for Valenciennes, the team is coming off a scoreless draw against Rodez, but in the match before that just absolutely demolished Nancy, winning 6-1. Two different Valenciennes players scored two goals in the match, with Sambou Yatabare scoring the first two goals of the game and Baptiste Guillaume scoring more later. Joffrey Cuffaut and Ilyes Hamache each scored as well.

These two teams last met in August, playing a fairly even match that resulted in a 1-0 Toulouse win. Toulouse led in total shots 15-12, with both teams having four shots on target. The only goal came in first-half stoppage time, as Ado Onaiwu was able to put in a goal.

