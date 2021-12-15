Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch DRL Drone Racing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Level 13 of the 2021-22 Drone Racing League will take place on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The DRL Drone Racing season continues on Wednesday with Level 13 at Allianz Riviera SIM.

    DRL Drone Racing Today:

    Race Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Race Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Network

    Live stream DRL Drone Racing on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season combines real drone racing with e-sports, with drone pilots raving in both real-world sports venues and in virtual SIM maps.

    The DRL is a First Person View racing league, with pilots wearing goggles that allow them to see and race the drone as if they're piloting it from inside.

    Among the pilots that compete in the DRL are HeadsUp, the 2020 champion from Maryville, Tenn.  who has won nine levels and 55 heats in his two seasons in the league. HeadsUp is the youngest DRL champion and won almost 70% of his heat races as a rookie.

    Twenty-seven-year-old Sky hasn't won a championship but has 31 heat wins during his time in the DRL, as well as one overall level win.

    And Vanover, a 21-year-old from Grapevine, Texas, was the 2019 champion. He has three level wins in the DRL, as well as 54 heat wins and eight podium finishes. Vanover has been competing in the league since 2019.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    DRL Drone Racing

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    christian wood rockets
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Cavaliers

    55 seconds ago
    joel embiid 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at 76ers

    55 seconds ago
    hawks trae young
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Magic

    55 seconds ago
    Drone Racing
    DRL Drone Racing

    How to Watch DRL Drone Racing

    55 seconds ago
    duke women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    55 seconds ago
    lsu women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Alcorn State at LSU in Women's College Basketball

    55 seconds ago
    ucf basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCF at Temple in Men's College Basketball

    55 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Howard at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy