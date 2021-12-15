How to Watch DRL Drone Racing

Level 13 of the 2021-22 Drone Racing League will take place on Wednesday.

The DRL Drone Racing season continues on Wednesday with Level 13 at Allianz Riviera SIM.

DRL Drone Racing Today:

Race Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Race Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream DRL Drone Racing on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season combines real drone racing with e-sports, with drone pilots raving in both real-world sports venues and in virtual SIM maps.

The DRL is a First Person View racing league, with pilots wearing goggles that allow them to see and race the drone as if they're piloting it from inside.

Among the pilots that compete in the DRL are HeadsUp, the 2020 champion from Maryville, Tenn. who has won nine levels and 55 heats in his two seasons in the league. HeadsUp is the youngest DRL champion and won almost 70% of his heat races as a rookie.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sky hasn't won a championship but has 31 heat wins during his time in the DRL, as well as one overall level win.

And Vanover, a 21-year-old from Grapevine, Texas, was the 2019 champion. He has three level wins in the DRL, as well as 54 heat wins and eight podium finishes. Vanover has been competing in the league since 2019.

Regional restrictions may apply.