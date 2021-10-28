Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Ajax Amateur vs. Cambuur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first round of the KNVB Cup continues on Thursday.
    Author:

    On Thursday, Ajax Amateurs and Camburr will meet up in the first round of the KNVB Cup.

    How to Watch: Ajax Amateur vs. Cambuur Today

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: GolTV (English)

    Live Stream Ajax Amateur vs. Cambuur on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The KNVB Cup—also known as the Dutch Cup outside of the Netherlands—is a contest that features all the teams from the top four tiers of Dutch football,  as well as 24 smaller teams that qualify via the KNVB District Cup.

    Ajax has won the most KNVB Cups, but the Ajax team competing on Thursday is the team's amateur squad that competes in the Derde Divisie, the fourth-tier league in the Netherlands.

    The team is currently 13th out of 18 teams in the Saturday division.

    Cambuur is a team in the Eredivisie, the top level of Dutch football. It got there by winning the Eerste Divisie title last year, which led to the team's promotion.

    The team sits just 12th out of 18 teams in the current standings, but that poor showing against the best teams in the Netherlands shouldn't matter much on Thursday, as a match between Cambuur and a fourth-division team should wind up being a pretty lopsided affair.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Soccer Ball
    Dutch KNVB Beker

    How to Watch Ajax Amateur vs. Cambuur

