How to Watch Ajax vs Vitesse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ajax and Vitesse will face off in the KNVB Bekker quarterfinal match today.

Vitesse will be facing off today against Ajax in the KNVB Beker quarterfinal match. This is a rematch of last year's championship where Ajax had come out victorious. 

How to Watch Ajax vs Vitesse Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Ajax vs Vitesse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This means Vitesse will be looking to avenge the loss from last April. It will likely be a very close and entertaining match.

Ajax has been on a tear lately. In its last two matches, the club has scored a combined 13 goals. In one of those matches, it scored nine goals and did not allow any. It hasn't allowed any in each of its last two matches.

It will be an uphill battle for Vitesse as they have lost two consecutive matches. It will be facing an Ajax team that seemingly cannot lose. Though, Vitesse knows its back is against the wall and will need to play well today to stay alive and move onto the finals.

This should be a very intriguing matchup between two great clubs. Tune into GolTV (Spanish) for all the Dutch KNVB Beker action today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Ajax vs Vitesse

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
