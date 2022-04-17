The 2021-22 KNVB Cup—also known as the Dutch Cup—will conclude on Sunday as PSV Eindhoven takes on Ajax in the final. Ajax has won this event 20 times, including in 2021, while PSV Eindhoven is a nine-time champion, most recently in 2012.

How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

The semifinals of this year's Cup were played back in March, with PSV earning a 2-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles in the first semifinal, while Ajax defeated AZ the next day in the second semifinal.

In domestic play, these are currently the top two teams in the Eredivisie, with Ajax leading that league with 23 wins, three draws and three losses through 29 matches, while PSV is in second with 22 wins, two draws and five losses.

These two sides last played in January in league play, with Ajax winning 2-1. Brian Brobbey and Noussair Mazraoui each scored a goal for the winning side, while Mario Götze scored the lone goal for the losing side. Ajax led in total shots 15-10 and also led 6-4 in shots on target.

