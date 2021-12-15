Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Fortuna Sittard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    PSV Eindhoven takes on Fortuna Sittard in the second round of the KNVB Cup.
    The second round of the 2021-22 KNVB Cup continues Wednesday, as PSV Eindhoven takes on Fortuna Sittard.

    How to Watch: PSV Eindhoven vs. Fortuna Sittard Today

    Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: GolTV (Spanish)

    Live Stream PSV Eindhoven vs. Fortuna Sittard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    PSV Eindhoven is no stranger to winning this event, with nine titles. The team's most recent victory came in 2012, one of two KNVB Cup titles this century for the team.

    Because it is competing in European club competition, PSV did not have to play a first-round game, earning an automatic spot in the second round. The team finished third in Group B of the Europa League, earning it a spot in the Europa Conference League.

    In the current Eredivisie standings, PSV leads Ajax and Feyenoord by a point. The team's second-round opponent, Fortuna Sittard, sits 16th in the Eredivisie.

    Fortuna Sittard has two runner-up appearances in the KNVB Cup, making the final in 1957 and 1964.

    This year, the team took on second-tier team TOP, winning 3-0. Mats Seuntjens got his team on the board, while George Cox followed that with a pair of goals for the final margin.

    PSV and Fortuna Sittard met in league play in November, with PSV winning 4-1. Bruma scored a pair of goals in the victory, while the only Fortuna Sittard goal came via a PSV own goal.

    PSV took 21 shots, with nine on target. Fortuna Sittard took just eight total shots, with just one of those being on target.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    PSV Eindhoven vs. Fortuna Sittard

    TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

