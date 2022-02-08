Skip to main content

The Dutch Cup quarterfinals pit PSV Eindhoven against NAC Breda.

How to Watch: PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda Today

Match Date: Feb. 8, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

PSV Eindhoven is no stranger to winning this event, with nine titles. The team's most recent victory came in 2012, one of two KNVB Cup titles this century for the team.

The team entered this tournament in the second round, defeating Fortuna Sittard 2-0. Following that, PSV played Telstar, a team that plays in the second-tier of Dutch soccer, and won 2-1 behind goals from Bruma and Joey Veerman.

NAC Breda is another second-division opponent for PSV. The team beat VVV-Venio on penalty kicks in the first round, then followed that up with a 3-2 win over FC Utrecht in the second round and a 2-1 win over PEC Zwolle in the Round of 16. The team has now beaten two Eredivisie teams in this tournament, though beating a third will be tough when that team is PSV.

This team had the semifinals of the KNVB Cup in the 2019-20 season and has won this tournament once, back in the 1972-72 season.

