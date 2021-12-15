Twente takes on Feyenoord in the second round of the KNVB Cup.

The second round of the 2021-22 KNVB Cup, also known as the Dutch Cup, will continue on Wednesday, with Twente taking on Feyenoord.

How to Watch: Twente vs. Feyenoord Today

Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Twente enters this round after beating OSS '20 by a 2-0 score in the first round. Ramiz Zerrouki scored a pair of goals in the victory. The 23-year-old plays internationally for the Algerian national team and has scored one goal for the team, knocking one in earlier this year against Djibouti.

In the Eredivisie, Twente currently sits in fifth place with 28 points through 16 matches.

Two spots ahead of Twente in the Eredivisie table is Feyenoord, which is third with 36 points.

Feyenoord did not have to compete in the first round, as it earned a direct spot in the second round as one of four Dutch teams that are competing in European club competition. For Feyenoord, that competition is the Europa Conference League, where the team won Group E.

These two teams met in an Eredivisie match in November, with the two teams drawing 0-0.

Feyenoord took 19 shots in the match, with five of them on target. Twente was far less aggressive, taking just three shots, with one on target. Feyenoord had 13 corners to Twente's two.

