How to Watch ECHL All-Star Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jacksonville Icemen will face the ECHL All-Stars on Monday.

In a twist on the traditional idea of all-star games, Monday's ECHL All-Star Classic will see an all-star team made up of the league's best players take on the host team for the event, the Jacksonville Icemen.

How to Watch ECHL All-Star Classic Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream ECHL All-Star Classic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Icemen currently sit second in the ECHL South standings with 20 wins in 32 games. Craig Martin leads the team in goals scored this season with 12, while Abbot Girduckis leads the team in assists with 17.

As for the All-Star team, it features the top players from the teams in the league. Among those players are Blake Winiecki from the Florida Everblades, who leads the ECHL in goals scored with 17. The two players tied for the league lead with Winiecki will not be competing in this game.

Evan Buitenhuis from the Wichita Thunder, who leads the ECHL in saves, is one of three goalkeepers on the All-Star team.

70 players who've played in the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the NHL, including 54 of them since 2002.

Regional restrictions may apply.

