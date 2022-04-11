Skip to main content

How to Watch Aucas vs. C.S.D. Macará: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aucas hosts C.S.D. Macará in Ecuadorian Serie A action on Monday at Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium.

Matchday 7 of the Ecuadorian Serie A wraps up play on Monday when C.S.D. Macará visits Aucas in a match that features two clubs that are separated by just one point in the standings. Aucas is in 11th place with seven points, while C.S.D. Macará sits above the home side in 10th place with eight points.

How to Watch Aucas vs. C.S.D. Macará Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Aucas vs. C.S.D. Macará on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aucas is unbeaten in its last three matches in league play with three draws in successive fashion. The first was a scoreless tie at home against Deportivo Cuenca.

That performance was followed by a thrilling 4-4 draw at Liga de Quito where Aucas was up 4-1 in the second half, but three goals (all after the 77th minute) for the side from Quito secured the point for the home team. Víctor Figueroa, Juan Manuel Tévez, Richard Alexander Mina and Ronald Elian Briones all got on the scoresheet in the match for Aucas.

Finally, Aucas drew 1-1 at home against 9 de Octubre in the club's most recent match in Serie A.

C.S.D. Macará, meanwhile, is also undefeated in its last three matches with one win and two draws in that span. A win for the visitors, depending on the final scoreline, could put them as far up in the standings as third place.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Aucas vs. C.S.D. Macará

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
