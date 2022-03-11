Skip to main content

How to Watch Aucas vs. CD Cuenca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ecuadorian Serie A kicks back up on Friday when Aucas host CD Cuenca at Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium.

CD Cuenca visits Aucas on Matchday 4 looking for its third win in a row in league play. Aucas, meanwhile, is looking for its second win of the season after going 1-1-1 in its first three matches.

How to Watch Aucas vs. CD Cuenca Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Aucas vs. CD Cuenca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aucas, led by Argentine head coach Gabriel Schürer, is still finding its footing this season in the Ecuadorian Serie A. The club started the season off with a 1-1 draw away at Orense. Francisco Fydriszewski scored the only goal of the match for Schürer's side. Then, Aucas dominated Delfín 3-0 at home with goals from Luis Cano, Juan Manuel Tévez and Ronald Murillo.

Its latest outing was a 1-0 loss at Independiente del Valle with Junior Sornoza scoring the lone goal.

 CD Cuenca is fresh off of two straight wins in league play, first, 2-0 over LDU Quito at home on Matchday 2. Although Cuenca maintained only 33% of the possession, Ronny Preciado and Lucas Mancinelli secured all three points for the home team.

Cuenca then defeated Gualaceo 2-1 with goals from Jalmar Almeida and Raúl Becerra to take the team to six points on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

