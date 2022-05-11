Skip to main content

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Emelec: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona and Emelec face off in this matchup between Ecuadorian giants on Wednesday in Serie A action.

The two winningest clubs in Ecuadorian first division history face off at Monumental Banco Pichincha Stadium on Wednesday in what will be the 12th matchday of the campaign. Barcelona (16 titles) is currently atop the league table with 25 points, while Emelec (14 titles) is in fourth with 21. A win for the visitors on Wednesday would leave the club in second place, just one point below Barcelona.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Emelec Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Barcelona vs. Emelec on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Emelec is currently on a six-match unbeaten run in Serie A action with four wins and two draws in that span. The club's most recent outing was a 4-0 finish over Mushuc Runa on Saturday thanks to three penalty kicks being given to El Bombillo. Sebastián Rodríguez scored a pair of PKs with José Cevallos adding the third in the 80th minute. Alexis Zapata put away the only non-PK goal in the victory.

Barcelona, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back wins in the Ecuadorian first division, with the league leader's most recent outing being its 4-1 finish over Guayaquil City thanks to a Gonzalo Mastriani hat-trick.

Barcelona and Emelec face off in the city of Guayaquil on Wednesday in a matchup between the two most successful clubs in Ecuadorian first division history.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Barcelona vs. Emelec

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago0019115769h
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Emelec

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1011846582h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Sky

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
16401238593873
entertainment

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) celebrates with right fielder Max Kepler (26) their runs against the Oakland Athletics on a single in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) hits a two run single against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18236898
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Panthers Game 5

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save on Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy