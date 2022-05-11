How to Watch Barcelona vs. Emelec

Barcelona and Emelec face off in this matchup between Ecuadorian giants on Wednesday in Serie A action.

The two winningest clubs in Ecuadorian first division history face off at Monumental Banco Pichincha Stadium on Wednesday in what will be the 12th matchday of the campaign. Barcelona (16 titles) is currently atop the league table with 25 points, while Emelec (14 titles) is in fourth with 21. A win for the visitors on Wednesday would leave the club in second place, just one point below Barcelona.

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Emelec is currently on a six-match unbeaten run in Serie A action with four wins and two draws in that span. The club's most recent outing was a 4-0 finish over Mushuc Runa on Saturday thanks to three penalty kicks being given to El Bombillo. Sebastián Rodríguez scored a pair of PKs with José Cevallos adding the third in the 80th minute. Alexis Zapata put away the only non-PK goal in the victory.

Barcelona, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back wins in the Ecuadorian first division, with the league leader's most recent outing being its 4-1 finish over Guayaquil City thanks to a Gonzalo Mastriani hat-trick.

Barcelona and Emelec face off in the city of Guayaquil on Wednesday in a matchup between the two most successful clubs in Ecuadorian first division history.

