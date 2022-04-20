Barcelona will look to avoid its second loss in a row (and in the season) in the Ecuadorian first division tournament when the historic club hosts 14th-place Gualaceo at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in the city of Guayaquil. Despite coming off its first loss of the campaign, Barcelona still finds itself in first place in the standings with 19 points.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Gualaceo Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

In its most recent outing, Barcelona faced fellow Ecuadorian giant Liga de Quito and lost 2-0 off of goals from Alexander Alvarado and Franklin Guerra. Michael Carcelén received a red card in the 70th minute of the loss and will be unavailable for the team's match against Gualaceo.

The defeat was the club's second in a row in all competitions after the club lost in 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage action 3-1 against Argentine side Lanús. Carlos Rodríguez scored the club's only goal in the loss that left Barcelona in second place in the Group A table with three points.

Barcelona will look to avoid making it three losses in a row in all competitions when it hosts Gualaceo who will be the third win of the season after eight matches on Wednesday.

