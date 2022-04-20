Skip to main content

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Gualaceo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona hosts Gualaceo in Ecuadorian Serie A action on Wednesday.

Barcelona will look to avoid its second loss in a row (and in the season) in the Ecuadorian first division tournament when the historic club hosts 14th-place Gualaceo at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in the city of Guayaquil. Despite coming off its first loss of the campaign, Barcelona still finds itself in first place in the standings with 19 points.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Gualaceo Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Barcelona vs. Gualaceo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its most recent outing, Barcelona faced fellow Ecuadorian giant Liga de Quito and lost 2-0 off of goals from Alexander Alvarado and Franklin Guerra. Michael Carcelén received a red card in the 70th minute of the loss and will be unavailable for the team's match against Gualaceo.

The defeat was the club's second in a row in all competitions after the club lost in 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage action 3-1 against Argentine side Lanús. Carlos Rodríguez scored the club's only goal in the loss that left Barcelona in second place in the Group A table with three points.

Barcelona will look to avoid making it three losses in a row in all competitions when it hosts Gualaceo who will be the third win of the season after eight matches on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Barcelona vs. Gualaceo

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_14296770
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights

By Iolanda Neto1 minute ago
imago1008393445h (2)
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Gualaceo

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18112579
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Oilers

By Nick Crain31 minutes ago
ForTheLoveOfKitchens-S1-ShowArt-3840x2160-1200x675
entertainment

How to Watch For the Love of Kitchens Series Premiere

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
imago1011360272h
Copa do Brazil Soccer

How to Watch Portuguesa vs. Corinthians

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
imago1011275868h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz

By Rafael Urbina46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy