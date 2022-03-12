The Ecuadorian Serie A's winningest club, Barcelona, host reigning champ Independiente del Valle in this Matchday 4 battle on Saturday.

Historic Ecuadorian club Barcelona is off to a perfect 3-0-0 start this season, scoring five goals and only letting one in along the way. The club is looking for its 17th title in Serie A, with the most recent one being in 2020. Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, is looking to repeat after winning its first-ever first division title last season.

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Barcelona's most recent match was in the first leg of the final round of qualification to the 2022 Copa Libertadores, a 0-0 draw with Brazilian side América-MG. The second leg will be played next Tuesday in Ecuador.

In league play, Barcelona won its first two matches by a 1-0 scoreline over Delfín and Técnico Universitario. Last Saturday, the team visited 9 de Octubre to the tune of a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Gabriel Cortéz and Carlos Garcés.

Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, is coming off of two wins and a loss in league play after three matches. All three matches ended with a score of 1-0. A 99th-minute penalty kick from Jonathan Bauman gave Independiente the dramatic victory on Matchday 1 over Cumbayá.

The club's second win came in its most recent match, where a 45th-minute strike from winger Junior Sornoza sealed the win for the reigning champion.

