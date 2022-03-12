Skip to main content

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Independiente del Valle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ecuadorian Serie A's winningest club, Barcelona, host reigning champ Independiente del Valle in this Matchday 4 battle on Saturday.

Historic Ecuadorian club Barcelona is off to a perfect 3-0-0 start this season, scoring five goals and only letting one in along the way. The club is looking for its 17th title in Serie A, with the most recent one being in 2020. Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, is looking to repeat after winning its first-ever first division title last season.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Independiente del Valle Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Barcelona vs. Independiente del Valle on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barcelona's most recent match was in the first leg of the final round of qualification to the 2022 Copa Libertadores, a 0-0 draw with Brazilian side América-MG. The second leg will be played next Tuesday in Ecuador.

In league play, Barcelona won its first two matches by a 1-0 scoreline over Delfín and Técnico Universitario. Last Saturday, the team visited 9 de Octubre to the tune of a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Gabriel Cortéz and Carlos Garcés.

Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, is coming off of two wins and a loss in league play after three matches. All three matches ended with a score of 1-0. A 99th-minute penalty kick from Jonathan Bauman gave Independiente the dramatic victory on Matchday 1 over Cumbayá.

The club's second win came in its most recent match, where a 45th-minute strike from winger Junior Sornoza sealed the win for the reigning champion.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Barcelona vs. Independiente del Valle

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Stars

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks with left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy