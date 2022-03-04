Skip to main content

How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Guayaquil City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ecuadorian Serie A continues the action with matchday three, when top-of-the-table Emelec hosts undefeated side Guayaquil City on Friday.

The home team, and last year's runner-up, C.S. Emelec, started this season off with a bang, winning its first two matches, scoring five goals along the way. More impressively, the team has yet to get scored on.

How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Guayaquil City on Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream C.S. Emelec vs. Guayaquil City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team coached by Spaniard Ismael Rescalvo won its matchday one meeting vs. Macará with goals from Andrés Duarte (OG), Alexis Zapata, Mauro Quiroga and Sebastián Rodríguez.

They followed that dominant performance up with a 1-0 win over Independiente del Valle, a rematch of last season's final where Emelec lost 4-2 on aggregate. Rodríguez found the back of the net this time via penalty kick in the 61st minute to give Rescalvo's men their second win in as many matches.

Guayaquil City also finds itself undefeated after two matches, winning the first one 3-0 over Deportivo Cuenca thanks to goals from Kevin Terán and Kléber.

It later went on to draw 1-1 with Universidad Católica last Saturday with Renato César scoring the team's lone goal.

In their last five matches against each other, there wasn't a single draw: C.S. Emelec won three times and Guayaquil City won twice.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

C.S. Emelec vs. Guayaquil City

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
