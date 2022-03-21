Just two points separate C.D. Cuenca from CD Universidad Católica in the Ecuadorian Serie A standings after four matches. Cuenca, in sixth place with seven points, is coming off of two wins and a draw in its last three league matches, while Universidad Católica has just one win on the season so far and is sitting in 11th place with five points.

How to Watch C.D. Cuenca vs. CD Universidad Católica Today:

Match Date: March 21, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream C.D. Cuenca vs. CD Universidad Católica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cuenca's current unbeaten run began after the club's only loss of the season on Matchday 1, a 3-0 defeat at Guayaquil City. Cuenca followed that up with a 2-0 win over LDU Quito and a 2-1 finish over Gualaceo, with both matches being played at home. All four of the goals that the team has scored so far in the tournament are from different players: Ronny Preciado, Lucas Mancinelli, Jalmar Almeida Márquez and Raúl Becerra.

Universidad Católica, meanwhile, has won just once so far after four matches, with that one victory being on Matchday 1, in a 2-1 win over Mushuc Runa. Since then, the club has gone 0-2-1 in league play.

The historic Ecuadorian side also painfully was eliminated from the third round of qualification of the 2022 Copa Libertadores at the hands of The Strongest. The two-legged tie ended 2-1 on aggregate in favor of the Bolivian club.

C.D. Cuenca and CD Universidad Católica will now face off at Alejandro Serrano Aguilar Stadium with a lot of time left in the season for things to change for better or worse.

Regional restrictions may apply.