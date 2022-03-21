Skip to main content

How to Watch C.D. Cuenca vs. CD Universidad Católica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

C.D. Cuenca hosts CD Universidad Católica to wrap up Matchday 5 of the Ecuadorian Serie A tournament on Monday.

Just two points separate C.D. Cuenca from CD Universidad Católica in the Ecuadorian Serie A standings after four matches. Cuenca, in sixth place with seven points, is coming off of two wins and a draw in its last three league matches, while Universidad Católica has just one win on the season so far and is sitting in 11th place with five points.

How to Watch C.D. Cuenca vs. CD Universidad Católica Today:

Match Date: March 21, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream C.D. Cuenca vs. CD Universidad Católica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cuenca's current unbeaten run began after the club's only loss of the season on Matchday 1, a 3-0 defeat at Guayaquil City. Cuenca followed that up with a 2-0 win over LDU Quito and a 2-1 finish over Gualaceo, with both matches being played at home. All four of the goals that the team has scored so far in the tournament are from different players: Ronny Preciado, Lucas Mancinelli, Jalmar Almeida Márquez and Raúl Becerra.

Universidad Católica, meanwhile, has won just once so far after four matches, with that one victory being on Matchday 1, in a 2-1 win over Mushuc Runa. Since then, the club has gone 0-2-1 in league play.

The historic Ecuadorian side also painfully was eliminated from the third round of qualification of the 2022 Copa Libertadores at the hands of The Strongest. The two-legged tie ended 2-1 on aggregate in favor of the Bolivian club.

C.D. Cuenca and CD Universidad Católica will now face off at Alejandro Serrano Aguilar Stadium with a lot of time left in the season for things to change for better or worse.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

C.D. Cuenca vs. CD Universidad Católica

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knight vs. Wild

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) celebrate after the Brooklyn Nets call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to drive in as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
American Song Contest
entertainment

How to Watch American Song Contest Premiere

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
princeton women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Princeton vs. Indiana

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Rikki Harris (1) shoots over Bucknell Bison guard Caroline Dingler (4) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA women's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Bucknell Bison At Ohio State Buckeyes Women S Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Ohio State vs. LSU

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
soccer fans
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch C.D. Cuenca vs. CD Universidad Católica

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nets

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy