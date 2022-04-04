Skip to main content

How to Watch C.S.D Macará vs. Cumbayá: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

C.S.D Macará and Cumbayá face off in the Ecuadorian Serie A on Monday at Bellavista Stadium.

After five matches in the Ecuadorian first division campaign, C.S.D Macará and Cumbayá are level on points with seven on top of having the same record so far (2W-1D-2L). Cumbayá, currently in 10th place in the standings, holds a slight advantage over Macará (12th) due to goal difference.

Following a painful 4-2 defeat in its visit to fifth-place Mushuc Runa, Cumbayá was able to bounce back with a 2-0 victory over Técnico Universitario just before the international window. Leroy Morales and Carlos Monges got on the scoresheet at home to secure all three points for Cumbayá.

Macará is also coming off of a 2-0 win in the previous matchday, thanks to goals from Freddy Mina and Jorge Daniel Valencia Angulo in the victory over Guayaquil City.

There are four teams currently tied in the standings with seven points, and just three points separate second-place Emelec from 12th-place Macará, meaning a victory for either team in the matchup at Bellavista Stadium could send them flying to the top of the Ecuadorian Serie A table.

