How to Watch Cumbayá vs. Emelec: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cumbayá hosts fourth-place Emelec in the Ecuadorian Serie A tournament on Thursday at Universitario Stadium.

Historic Ecuadorian club Emelec finds itself in fourth place in the standings after eight matches with 14 points. The team is five points below first-place Barcelona and will look to continue its current three-match unbeaten streak when it travels to face Cumbayá on matchday No. 9 of the Serie A tournament.

Match Date: April 21, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Cumbayá vs. Emelec on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Emelec's current undefeated run in league action started on April 1 when the club defeated fellow Ecuadorian-giant Liga de Quito 2-0. Alexis Zapata and Dixon Arroyo scored to secure the victory for the hosts.

Then, Emelec traveled to face Deportivo Cuenca in a match that ended 2-2, splitting the points between the two clubs. Finally and most recently, el Bombillo faced 9 de Octubre at home where an Alejandro Cabeza brace gave all three points to the hosts for the second time in three matches.

Cumbayá, meanwhile, is in 11th place with nine points after eight matches and will be looking for just its third win of the season when the club receives a visit from Emelec on Thursday at Universitario Stadium.

