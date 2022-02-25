Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportivo Cuenca vs. Liga de Quito: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LDU Quito is among the top five teams in the standings and hopes to beat Deportivo Cuenca today.

Cuenca is coming off a loss in its last match and hoping to beat LDU Quito today. This will be a match for the standings considering if Cuenca can win, it'll move up in the standings.

How to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs. Liga de Quito today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Watch the Deportivo Cuenca vs. Liga de Quito match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LDU Quito won in the previous match between these two clubs and is looking to start a winning streak against Cuenca.

The last match for Cuenca was canceled, but Cuenca was still awarded a loss. It's been a tough year for the club considering it hasn't had a win since June of last year in the few matches it has played.

LDU Quito is coming off two straight wins and looking to make it three straight with a victory over Cuenca today. Both previous victories have been 1-0 and more offensive production will be needed today if LDU Quito wants to win.

This will be a great match between two teams hoping to come away with a win. Tune into GolTV (Spanish) at 7 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Deportivo Cuenca vs Liga De Quito

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709549
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Magic

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17752742
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Pacers

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
UConn Huskies
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Marist
College Basketball

How to Watch Manhattan at Marist in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
4 minutes ago
Boston College Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
4 minutes ago
richmond
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy