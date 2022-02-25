LDU Quito is among the top five teams in the standings and hopes to beat Deportivo Cuenca today.

Cuenca is coming off a loss in its last match and hoping to beat LDU Quito today. This will be a match for the standings considering if Cuenca can win, it'll move up in the standings.

How to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs. Liga de Quito today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Watch the Deportivo Cuenca vs. Liga de Quito match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LDU Quito won in the previous match between these two clubs and is looking to start a winning streak against Cuenca.

The last match for Cuenca was canceled, but Cuenca was still awarded a loss. It's been a tough year for the club considering it hasn't had a win since June of last year in the few matches it has played.

LDU Quito is coming off two straight wins and looking to make it three straight with a victory over Cuenca today. Both previous victories have been 1-0 and more offensive production will be needed today if LDU Quito wants to win.

This will be a great match between two teams hoping to come away with a win. Tune into GolTV (Spanish) at 7 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.