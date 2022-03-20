Third-place Emelec (seven points) takes on 12th-place Delfin (four points) on Sunday in early-season action in the Ecuadorian Serie A.

How to Watch Emelec vs Delfin Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Emelec vs Delfin on fuboTV

Emelec opened the year with a 4-0 win over Macara and followed that up with a 1-0 win over Independiente del Valle, but the team has failed to win its last two matches, drawing Guayaquil City 2-2 before losing 2-1 to Gualaceo in its last match. Romario Caicedo had the team's only goal in that loss.

Delfin opened the season with a pair of losses, falling 1-0 to Barcelona and 3-0 to Aucas. It wasn't until the third match of the season that Delfin scored its first goal, with Jostin Aldahir Alman Herrera scoring in the 12th minute in a 1-0 win. The next game was a 1-1 draw with Guayaquil City.

The team was also competing in the Copa Sudamericana, but fell by a 3-1 aggregate to 9 de Octubre in the first round, with the second leg on Thursday being a 2-0 defeat.

