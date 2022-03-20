Skip to main content

How to Watch Emelec vs Delfin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Emelec takes on Delfin on Sunday night.

Third-place Emelec (seven points) takes on 12th-place Delfin (four points) on Sunday in early-season action in the Ecuadorian Serie A.

How to Watch Emelec vs Delfin Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Emelec vs Delfin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Emelec opened the year with a 4-0 win over Macara and followed that up with a 1-0 win over Independiente del Valle, but the team has failed to win its last two matches, drawing Guayaquil City 2-2 before losing 2-1 to Gualaceo in its last match. Romario Caicedo had the team's only goal in that loss.

Delfin opened the season with a pair of losses, falling 1-0 to Barcelona and 3-0 to Aucas. It wasn't until the third match of the season that Delfin scored its first goal, with Jostin Aldahir Alman Herrera scoring in the 12th minute in a 1-0 win. The next game was a 1-1 draw with Guayaquil City.

The team was also competing in the Copa Sudamericana, but fell by a 3-1 aggregate to 9 de Octubre in the first round, with the second leg on Thursday being a 2-0 defeat.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2021

Emelec vs Delfin

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17911197
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Emelec vs Delfin

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
HS Football Fans
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Deportivo Pereira vs. Junior F.C.

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Knicks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Sharks

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) controls the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy