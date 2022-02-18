Skip to main content

How to Watch Emelec vs. Macará: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fans of the Ecuadorian soccer league will want to tune into Emelec vs. Macara tonight, an intriguing matchup.

The Ecuadorian LigaPro kicks off today, with one of the first matches taking place being Emelec vs Macara, a fascinating matchup that should feature a good amount of goals scored.

How to Watch Emelec vs. Macará Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Live stream the Emelec vs. Macará game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Emelec is coming off of a strong season, one that saw it finish first on the table in the first round with 34 points in 15 matches and a strong plus-15 goal differential. Emelec followed that up in the second round by finishing second with 30 points in 15 matches, just four points fewer than Independiente del Valle.

Emelec and Independiente del Valle would face off for the championship as the respective winners of each round, with Independiente del Valle winning the title on aggregate by a 4-2 overall score.

Clearly, Emelec will want to prevent that from happening again, and it begins today against Macara. 

Macara finished last season's first round in seventh with 23 points in 15 matches and then went on to finish the second round in 14th with 13 points in 15 matches.

Despite the clear difference in last year's form, Emelec won't want to overlook this matchup.

To catch the action out of Ecuador, tune to GolTV (Spanish) at 7:00 p.m ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Emelec vs. Macará

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17665276
College Wrestling

How to Watch North Carolina at NC State in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas
6 minutes ago
Maine
College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
6 minutes ago
Boston College Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Boston College at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
6 minutes ago
USATSI_15690832
2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

How to Watch 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Nick Crain
6 minutes ago
imago1008393445h
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Emelec vs. Macará

By Frank Urbina
6 minutes ago
Fairfield Iona
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Peter's at Fairfield in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
6 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at VCU in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
6 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut at Xavier in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
marquette women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Georgetown in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy