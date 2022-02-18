Fans of the Ecuadorian soccer league will want to tune into Emelec vs. Macara tonight, an intriguing matchup.

The Ecuadorian LigaPro kicks off today, with one of the first matches taking place being Emelec vs Macara, a fascinating matchup that should feature a good amount of goals scored.

How to Watch Emelec vs. Macará Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Emelec is coming off of a strong season, one that saw it finish first on the table in the first round with 34 points in 15 matches and a strong plus-15 goal differential. Emelec followed that up in the second round by finishing second with 30 points in 15 matches, just four points fewer than Independiente del Valle.

Emelec and Independiente del Valle would face off for the championship as the respective winners of each round, with Independiente del Valle winning the title on aggregate by a 4-2 overall score.

Clearly, Emelec will want to prevent that from happening again, and it begins today against Macara.

Macara finished last season's first round in seventh with 23 points in 15 matches and then went on to finish the second round in 14th with 13 points in 15 matches.

Despite the clear difference in last year's form, Emelec won't want to overlook this matchup.

To catch the action out of Ecuador, tune to GolTV (Spanish) at 7:00 p.m ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.