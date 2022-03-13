Emelec is set to face Gualaceo on Sunday in an Ecuadorian Serie A contest. Emelec is in third place right now, while Gualaceo has struggled and is the only team without a point yet this season.

How to Watch Gualaceo vs Emelec Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Through three matches, Gualaceo has managed just one goal total, which came in a 2-1 loss to Deportivo Cuenca, with a 40th-minute goal from Joaquin Verges providing the team's only score so far this season.

As for Emelec, the team has two wins and a draw this season. The most recent match was a 2-2 draw with Guayaquil City, with Sebastian Rodriguez and Mauro Quiroga each scoring, though the win slipped out of the team's grasp in stoppage time.

Emelec is the second-most successful club in Ecuador, winning the series 14 times, second only to Barcelona, which has won 16 times. The team has finished as the runners-up 15 times, including in 2021.

Gualaceo played in Serie B last season, finishing second and earning promotion to the top flight for the first time in team history.

