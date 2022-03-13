Skip to main content

How to Watch Gualaceo vs Emelec: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Emelec takes on Gualaceo in an Ecuadorian Serie A contest.

Emelec is set to face Gualaceo on Sunday in an Ecuadorian Serie A contest. Emelec is in third place right now, while Gualaceo has struggled and is the only team without a point yet this season.

How to Watch Gualaceo vs Emelec Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live stream the Gualaceo vs Emelec match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through three matches, Gualaceo has managed just one goal total, which came in a 2-1 loss to Deportivo Cuenca, with a 40th-minute goal from Joaquin Verges providing the team's only score so far this season.

As for Emelec, the team has two wins and a draw this season. The most recent match was a 2-2 draw with Guayaquil City, with Sebastian Rodriguez and Mauro Quiroga each scoring, though the win slipped out of the team's grasp in stoppage time.

Emelec is the second-most successful club in Ecuador, winning the series 14 times, second only to Barcelona, which has won 16 times. The team has finished as the runners-up 15 times, including in 2021.

Gualaceo played in Serie B last season, finishing second and earning promotion to the top flight for the first time in team history.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Gualaceo vs Emelec

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
