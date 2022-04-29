Skip to main content

How to Watch Gualaceo vs. Macará: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gualaceó and Macará face off in the Ecuadorian Serie A tournament on Friday at Estadio Municipal Jorge Andrade Cantos.

Gualaceo will look to continue its fine run of form that has turned into a four-match unbeaten streak and three wins in a row in Ecuadorian Serie A action, which has left the club in sixth place in the table with 14 points. Macará, on the other hand, hasn't won in its last five league matches this season.

How to Watch Gualaceo vs. Macará Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Gualaceo vs. Macará on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gualaceo's undefeated run began with a 1-1 draw on April 8 against Técnico Universitario thanks to a second-half goal from Gustavo Alles. 

Then, Gualaceo defeated Mushuc Runa, Ecuadorian giant and current league-leader Barcelona and Orense in a successive fashion to take the club to 14 points after 10 matches. The victory over Barcelona ended 1-0 thanks to a 42nd-minute strike from Joaquín Vergés.

Macará, meanwhile, lost in its most recent league outing 1-0 against Barcelona where Fernando Mora received a red card, rendering the Ecuadorian winger unable to travel to face Gualaceo on Friday.

The two clubs meet at Estadio Municipal Jorge Andrade Cantos on the 11th matchday of the Ecuadorian Serie A tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

