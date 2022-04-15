Skip to main content

How to Watch Gualaceo vs Mushuc Runa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gualaceo goes for its second win of the season when it takes on Mushuc River on Friday

It has been a tough start to the season for Gualaceo as it has just one win in its first seven matches.

How to watch Gualaceo vs Mushuc Runa today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Watch the Gualaceo vs Mushuc Runa match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It does have two draws, but with four losses Gualaceo currently sits tied with 9 de Octubre for last place in the Ecuadorian Serie A table.

It is still early and it has time to make a push up the table, but Gualaceo needs to start winning now.

It is coming off a 1-1 tie with Tecnico Universitario last Friday and hasn't won since a 2-1 victory over Emelec back on March 13th.

Friday it will look to get back in the win column against a Mushuc Runa squad that is on a four-match winless streak

Mushuc Runa hasn't won since beating Cumbaya 4-2 on March 12th. Since that match, it has played to three draws and a 2-1 loss to Delfin last Saturday.

Despite the slump, it is still just a point back of Deportivo Cuenca for seventh place in the table and will look to jump them with a win on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Gualaceo vs Mushuc Runa

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Beach Soccer El Salavador USA
Beach Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. El Salvador in Women's Beach Soccer

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Gualaceo vs Mushuc Runa

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_18088776
College Baseball

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
USATSI_18029060
NWSL

How to Watch Houston Dash at Kansas City Current

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Utah Warriors at Old Glory DC

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17693189
NBA

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hawks vs. Cavaliers

By Nick Crain33 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy