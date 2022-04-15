Gualaceo goes for its second win of the season when it takes on Mushuc River on Friday

It has been a tough start to the season for Gualaceo as it has just one win in its first seven matches.

How to watch Gualaceo vs Mushuc Runa today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

It does have two draws, but with four losses Gualaceo currently sits tied with 9 de Octubre for last place in the Ecuadorian Serie A table.

It is still early and it has time to make a push up the table, but Gualaceo needs to start winning now.

It is coming off a 1-1 tie with Tecnico Universitario last Friday and hasn't won since a 2-1 victory over Emelec back on March 13th.

Friday it will look to get back in the win column against a Mushuc Runa squad that is on a four-match winless streak

Mushuc Runa hasn't won since beating Cumbaya 4-2 on March 12th. Since that match, it has played to three draws and a 2-1 loss to Delfin last Saturday.

Despite the slump, it is still just a point back of Deportivo Cuenca for seventh place in the table and will look to jump them with a win on Friday.

