Following back-to-back losses in Serie A action, its first two defeats in the tournament, Barcelona bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Macará in its most recent Ecuadorian league outing. The league leader will look to make it two in a row when it travels to face Guayaquil City at Christian Benítez Stadium on Sunday.

How to Watch Guayaquil City vs. Barcelona Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Guayaquil City vs. Barcelona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jonathan Perlaza's 47th minute finish secured all three points for Barcelona on April 24 in the match against Macará, which was the club's seventh win in the tournament after 10 matches.

Barcelona followed that victory up with two Copa Sudamericana matches. The first was a 1-0 victory over Metropolitanos, where Nixon Molina scored in the first half to come away with the win. Then, the club faced Lanús to a 1-1 draw, where José Sand scored the goals for both teams in the matchup. The draw left Barcelona in second place in Group A with just two matches left.

Barcelona now travels to face Guayaquil City looking to maintain its spot at the top of the Ecuadorian Serie A standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.